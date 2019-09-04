Wealthtrust Fairport Maintains Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM); As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Lifted Holding by $432,640

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 4.82M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $163.53. About 2.80M shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,029 shares to 30,896 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 24,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,595 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.