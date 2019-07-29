Wealthtrust Fairport Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Illumina (ILMN) Holder Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Its Stake by $1.19 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 12,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 909,601 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 3,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 63,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 1,287 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Susquehanna Gp Llp has 10,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 654 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Thematic Partners Limited Liability has invested 2.44% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 13,772 were accumulated by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com. Notis holds 0.92% or 6,168 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 6,397 shares. M Securities Incorporated stated it has 1,186 shares. Boston Advsr holds 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 12,078 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 17,818 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.16% or 306,502 shares. Hbk LP reported 12,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 423 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.41 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $848,854. 124 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares with value of $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles. $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 49.50M shares to 53.50M shares, valued at $75.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 55,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,246 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 2.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.01 million shares. Diker Management Limited holds 14,128 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Seven Post Investment Office LP holds 0.25% or 1,850 shares. 7.67M were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Fjarde Ap holds 1.43M shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 218,386 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 6.41M shares or 3.24% of the stock. Fred Alger Management owns 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.22 million shares. Srb invested in 0.07% or 4,165 shares. Carderock Cap Mgmt owns 46,411 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. State Street owns 190.65 million shares. Spc Fincl accumulated 0.14% or 3,402 shares. 2.31M are owned by Prudential Public Limited Co.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 351 shares to 1,521 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 106,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,769 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.