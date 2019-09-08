Wealthtrust Fairport Holds Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX); As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Barton Investment Management Lowered Stake

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 14,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 78,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09M shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares to 566,752 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs.

