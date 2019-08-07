Wealthtrust Fairport Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $312,273; Valuation Rose; Hightower Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Allstate (ALL)

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 2,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 121,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, down from 124,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 22.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 10,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 82,209 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 71,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.00M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,609 shares to 92,857 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 129,564 shares. Altfest L J & Communications accumulated 109,689 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 229,795 shares. Lynch & In owns 155,107 shares for 6.07% of their portfolio. 37,587 were accumulated by Horizon Limited Com. Pointstate Cap LP invested in 6.59% or 2.83M shares. Allen Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.39 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv holds 9,676 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 3.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 346,565 shares. First Comml Bank holds 2.53% or 139,521 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sandler Capital Mngmt has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 11.11 million shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Com holds 152,876 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Palestra Capital Ltd Llc invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

