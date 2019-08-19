Wealthtrust Fairport Has Lifted Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX); As Prologis Com (PLD) Shares Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Increased Position by $356,748

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 14,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 78,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 2.68 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 611,303 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Loop Capital Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TJX Earnings Will Beat the Print, but Will It Matter for TJ Maxx Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 725,176 shares stake. Cypress invested in 181,496 shares or 1.98% of the stock. 796,115 are held by Asset Mgmt One Limited. 67,772 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 4.47M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 3.77M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust Company has 4,422 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 5,428 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability has 3.65% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 234,879 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 0.41% or 8,750 shares. 69,515 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 5,712 shares to 1,788 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,626 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).