Wealthtrust Fairport Has Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $1.04 Million; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Price Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding by $14.75 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50M, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 1.22M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.22% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Granite Investment Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 5,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0% or 208,790 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited holds 0.05% or 40,005 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 0.8% or 307,173 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0% or 71 shares. Srb Corp owns 6,511 shares. Fin Counselors holds 15,332 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,600 shares. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 5,989 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Conning Inc reported 1,750 shares. Paragon Capital Lc accumulated 1,412 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 46,550 shares.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $177.53 million for 17.12 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 106,609 shares to 52,495 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 106,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,769 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $7.56 million activity. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.59M. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $18,169. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock.