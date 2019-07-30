Wealthtrust Fairport Decreased Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $427,040 as Market Valuation Declined; Ii Vi Com (IIVI) Holder Thompson Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $974,025

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (IIVI) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 26,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,770 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 84,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 1.13M shares traded or 40.36% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 5,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,744 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, down from 111,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 2.18 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52M for 24.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 86,258 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $64.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 298,181 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 2,761 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 367,455 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. North Star Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,724 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Grp Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 8,944 shares. Century Inc holds 0.4% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 4.93 million shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2,782 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 33,300 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 750 shares. 330 are held by Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 467,288 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1.54M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Inc. Catalyst Advsr Lc holds 180,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 164,437 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity. The insider McMullen Michael R. sold $1.31 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark accumulated 94,136 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 68,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 22,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4,819 are owned by Kellner Capital Llc. 2,680 were reported by First Mercantile. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 726,487 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 91,926 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 156,130 shares. 400 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 29 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 178,184 shares. Whittier Co invested in 147,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Systematic LP stated it has 0.15% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). First Commonwealth Pa holds 16,522 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,202 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,910 shares, and cut its stake in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR).