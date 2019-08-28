Wealthtrust Fairport Cut Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Value Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Holder Spectrum Management Group Lifted Position

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 98,278 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 104,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $106.16. About 1.10 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dessner Sees Tailwind From Emerging Markets FX (Video); 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $277.33. About 101,755 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,219 shares to 87,209 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 7,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

