Wealthtrust Axiom Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake by $324,262; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Position in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Has Upped by $25.62 Million

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 1,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,350 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 29,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 1997.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55M, up from 213,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 14.40M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $287.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americas Silver Corp by 200,522 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 47,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 3.06 million shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 2.81 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.72M shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

