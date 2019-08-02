Wealthtrust Axiom Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut by $858,500 Its Stake

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.32 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13 million shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 3.51 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 23/05/2018 – LILLY ONCOLOGY SAYS SUCCESSOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure programme for empagliflozin with new exercise capacity trials; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Lilly (LLY) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Data for Emgality in Episodic Cluster Headache – StreetInsider.com" on July 11, 2019

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 195,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $24.22M. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019

