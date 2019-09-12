Wealthtrust Axiom Raised By $349,213 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake; Shorts at Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (IRS) Lowered By 6.91%

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS) had a decrease of 6.91% in short interest. IRS’s SI was 216,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.91% from 233,000 shares previously. With 96,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS)’s short sellers to cover IRS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 11,984 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc acquired 2,549 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 70,580 shares with $9.73 million value, up from 68,031 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $126.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 1.00M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in diversified real estates-related activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $411.99 million. The firm operates through six divisions: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It has a 0.4 P/E ratio. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping centers, and office and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes.

