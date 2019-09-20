Wealthtrust Axiom Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM) Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Upped Stake by $6.51 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 295,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 8.69M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.60 million, up from 8.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 12.20M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 19,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 234,844 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 214,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 15.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Assoc holds 13,572 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 562,885 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 1,649 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake. Concorde Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.5% or 27,035 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Com Ny has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 34 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 366,896 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,200 shares stake. Bancshares Of The West reported 6,554 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 230,937 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 530,799 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,834 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Farmers Savings Bank owns 477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 84 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 365,217 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc reported 52,459 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc reported 21,137 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 64,078 were reported by Asset Management. C M Bidwell And Assoc reported 224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 458,355 shares. Salem Management has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 1,788 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.22% or 2.76 million shares. South Dakota Council owns 2.11M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.15% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 48,088 shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $263.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 289,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

