Wealthtrust Axiom Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $324,262 as Market Value Rose; As Blucora (BCOR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 1,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,350 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 29,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $220.47. About 11.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Blucora Inc. (BCOR) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 48,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 185,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, down from 234,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Blucora Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 121,447 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 03/04/2018 – Chau Haner Joins HD Vest as Head of Marketing; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BCOR vs. TRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blucora, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dumping Blucora Inc (BCOR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Blucora Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (NYSE:GPK) by 26,600 shares to 47,600 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 123,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Analysts await Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Blucora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -139.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rdl Financial Incorporated stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Force Capital Ltd Llc owns 5.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,567 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile has 2.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.35M shares. Stratford Consulting Lc has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,137 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 429,486 shares. 4.21M were reported by Swedbank. Bluecrest Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,800 shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 33,145 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 1.67% or 19,797 shares in its portfolio. Loews Corporation has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 478,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Liability Co. Rench Wealth holds 39,550 shares or 5.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust reported 33,034 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc holds 741 shares. 61,475 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $287.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 39,795 shares to 55,039 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Americas Silver Corp.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.