Wealthtrust Axiom Increases Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Holder Capital Impact Advisors Has Increased Green Dot (GDOT) Stake

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 14,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 41,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 26,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 327,548 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 7,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 28,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 21,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 2.63M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 11,129 shares to 33,397 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ttec Hldgs Inc by 11,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,735 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

