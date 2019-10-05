Wealthtrust Axiom Has Upped Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake; Vontobel Asset Management Has Raised Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) stake by 9.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc acquired 19,975 shares as Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 234,844 shares with $7.35 million value, up from 214,869 last quarter. Iron Mtn Inc New now has $9.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 2.37M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 27,272 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 1.17M shares with $305.29 million value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Announces Publication of an Independent Analysis of Drug-Coated Balloon Safety Data for Femoropopliteal Peripheral Arterial Disease – PRNewswire” published on September 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Announces Leadership Succession Plan – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 8.25% above currents $253.11 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Still Deserves A Place In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Corporate Clean Energy Demand – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In October 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.