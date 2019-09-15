Wealthtrust Axiom Has Upped Holding in Ardmore Shipping (ASC); Markston International Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $947,376

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 47,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 200,280 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 153,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 357,706 shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alley Ltd owns 1.83% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 88,832 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 6,470 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clark Estates Inc New York invested in 48,000 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 40,095 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,200 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 252,421 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paw Cap reported 0.63% stake. Davis R M Inc owns 21,871 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru invested in 1.05% or 89,772 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 4,854 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,620 shares. 20,403 were reported by Cls Invs.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $858.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 4,333 shares to 146,303 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,734 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..