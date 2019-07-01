Wealthtrust Axiom Has Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Inca Investments Has Trimmed Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stake By $15.49 Million

Inca Investments Llc decreased Bancolombia S A (CIB) stake by 26.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc sold 303,733 shares as Bancolombia S A (CIB)’s stock rose 6.06%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 827,058 shares with $42.23 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Bancolombia S A now has $12.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 99,960 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 11.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 23,671 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 26,749 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $108.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $111.87. About 1.15 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises R&D View on Increased Funding of Pipeline Opportunities, Forex Impact; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY REVENUE $5,700.0 MLN VS $5,228.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO COMPANY’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $228.43M for 13.42 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 19.03 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $143 target. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $129 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97M worth of stock. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.