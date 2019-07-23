Wealthtrust Axiom Has Trimmed Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $397,062; As Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose, Calamos Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 107,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,385 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.66M, down from 818,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 985,253 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.49. About 4.39M shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 23/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Announces Published Results Showing that its ADAPT Biotargeting System Effectively Stratified Breast Cancer Patients Based on Their Benefit from Trastuzumab Treatment (Herceptin); 24/04/2018 – LLY COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Remains Committed to Investigation and Use of Cyramza in Other Tumor Types; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ONLY GRADE; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,838 shares to 778,094 shares, valued at $41.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $128.99 million activity. $26.97 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.