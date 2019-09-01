Wealthtrust Axiom Has Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Connors Investor Services Has Lowered by $818,300 Its Position

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.72 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Said to Lure Bain, Advent for Animal Health (Correct); 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 6,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 796,843 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Limited. Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,701 shares. 137,554 are held by Guggenheim Llc. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 11,067 shares. Rockland Co has invested 0.6% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). South Street Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 91,080 shares. 16.06M were reported by Investors. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Monarch Cap Mngmt reported 4,175 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Communication Ltd holds 0.54% or 730 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hanseatic has 10,702 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 4.63M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,125 shares to 42,173 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 214,086 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.02M shares. Interocean Capital Limited Com invested in 1,753 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore reported 1.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mitchell Management has 12,787 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold reported 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baldwin Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,736 shares. Moreover, Hartline Investment has 1.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 26,956 shares. M&R Mgmt stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.63% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairfield Bush & Company has 28,060 shares. 43,409 were reported by Bryn Mawr Co. Burns J W & Ny reported 7,276 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cetera Ltd invested in 0.09% or 10,934 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 61,023 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

