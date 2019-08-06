Wealthtrust Axiom Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $397,062; Market Value Declined; As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 4.50M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel as Treatment Options for Patients With Breast Cancer Brain Metastases; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Pay $110 Million Upfront to AurKa Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance From ARMO Deal; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc analyzed 470,333 shares as the company's stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.60% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 1.53M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94M on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 10,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Inv holds 781,685 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 3,292 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 801 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Communications Lc reported 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Smith Moore invested in 0.08% or 2,486 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa reported 0.76% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested 1.56% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 72,138 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp reported 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 12,874 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi reported 41,339 shares.