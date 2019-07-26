Wealthtrust Axiom Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake as Shares Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Upped by $585,800 Its Position

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 1.21 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences; 24/04/2018 – LLY LOOKING TO DO MORE DEALS IN ONCOLOGY, INCUDING I\O

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.97. About 4.58M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 5,609 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 800 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.28% or 122,365 shares. Da Davidson Com owns 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 28,705 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability reported 587 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability owns 50,923 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 25,137 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.48% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Colony Group Limited Liability Company reported 6,282 shares. 157,962 are held by Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Com. First Mercantile holds 3,568 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Synovus Financial Corp reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elanco: Implication Of The Potential Bayer Animal Health Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group backs Lilly’s Cyramza for liver cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natixis invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 0.68% or 2.78 million shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 19,946 shares. 1.47 million were reported by Amp Capital Investors Ltd. Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,551 shares. Redwood Invests accumulated 121,448 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.03% or 19,223 shares. 60,664 were reported by Capital Inc Ca. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corp La holds 20,111 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,383 shares. Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 9,201 shares. Amer Economic Planning Adv has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.00M shares.