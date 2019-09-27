Wealthtrust Axiom Has Boosted Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake by $619,225; Evergreen Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 55.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,581 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 6,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $288.26. About 1.66M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 19,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 234,844 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 214,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 2.35M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 55,000 shares to 49,744 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 70,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wheatland holds 0.2% or 1,000 shares. Mu Investments owns 24,500 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability owns 6,509 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 2.42M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cahill accumulated 3,977 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 1,059 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Company accumulated 1,173 shares. Essex Investment Com Lc invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Natl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Paradigm Financial Advsrs Limited accumulated 791 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 0.34% stake. Twin Capital Management has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,188 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,865 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 40 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Invests stated it has 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Invesco holds 6.46M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 188,653 shares. Gradient Investments Llc reported 24 shares stake. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 12,868 shares. 30,563 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113,478 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 21,482 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 562,885 shares. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 156,508 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51,405 shares. Stifel Corp owns 0.16% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 1.96M shares. National Pension Serv holds 2,747 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

