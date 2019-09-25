Wealthtrust Axiom Boosted Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Position by $486,745; Heitman Real Estate Securities Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Boosted by $1.71 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 34,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 458,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.93M, up from 424,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 887,507 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 69,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 736,956 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 667,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

More news for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Evolution Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Evolution Petroleum Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Discloses Year-end Reserves and Fiscal Fourth Quarter Volumes, and Announces Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Texas-based Bridgeway Management has invested 0.01% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) or 1,596 shares. Pnc Serv Group accumulated 1,830 shares. Connors Investor Service holds 0.03% or 29,637 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Glenmede Trust Na has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 35,633 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 47,757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,242 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,120 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 103,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 189,666 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 273,614 shares to 451,830 shares, valued at $58.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 1.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,364 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Updates 2018 Capital Activity NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Appointment of Shawn Neuman as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust: Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Land & Buildings Comments on Liberty Property Trust’s (LPT) Equity Issuance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.