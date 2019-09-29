Wealthquest Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Holder Gmt Capital Has Lowered Position by $20.99 Million as Valuation Rose

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 53.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 996,327 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 281,731 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,579 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, up from 13,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 383,730 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $32.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,150 shares, and has risen its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TFLO) by 8,733 shares to 46,259 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 11,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,464 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

