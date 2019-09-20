Wealthquest Stake in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Decreased by $5.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Fabrinet (FN) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 297,181 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc analyzed 66,846 shares as the company's stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.17M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 382,244 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.93 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,587 shares to 156,970 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 12,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Management Llc stated it has 12,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 18,100 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Investec Asset North America Incorporated reported 14,177 shares. First Trust Lp holds 0.02% or 82,871 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 300,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Gam Ag holds 4,821 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.13% or 18,470 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp holds 13,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested in 0.39% or 145,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 61,340 shares. Comerica Bankshares invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $25.87M for 18.44 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

