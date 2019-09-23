Wealthquest Raised Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Vanguard Group Has Decreased Its Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Stake by $3.83 Million

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 151,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 348,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 31.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $371.20M, down from 31.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 2.96 million shares traded or 114.72% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Consumer-Focused Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, InspireMD, Roku, McDermott, California Resources – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 7,368 shares to 52,013 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 15,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,092 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects holds 0.2% or 9,924 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horan Cap holds 72,661 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa owns 1.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 198,593 shares. 2,077 are owned by Capstone Fincl Advsrs Incorporated. Hillsdale Management stated it has 5,715 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.90M shares. Pennsylvania-based Coho Prtn has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Aqr Cap Limited Liability has 1.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blair William Il holds 0.43% or 686,328 shares. 596,840 are held by Bartlett And Ltd Liability. Alley Limited Liability Company reported 43,798 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 789,411 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management owns 960,006 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.55 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 399,082 shares to 21.04M shares, valued at $1.89 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 179,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc.