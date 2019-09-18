Wealthquest Lowered Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake by $5.08 Million; Valuation Rose; Highland Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $413,205 as Valuation Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 11,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.35M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18 million, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 380,940 shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Inv Company Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 2,363 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 115,940 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 6,924 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt invested in 1,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Amer Bankshares invested in 47,987 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Cetera Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,441 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 202,583 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.57% or 73,584 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Murphy Management Inc holds 31,862 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc has 1,550 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Conning Inc reported 11,514 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 43,568 shares. Jag Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 5,205 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,340 shares to 125,773 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 24,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,559 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 21,894 are held by Highland Cap Limited Co. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 38,590 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 9,289 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 12,300 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 914 were accumulated by Lifeplan Financial. Btim Corp reported 66,820 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association reported 32,222 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 762,109 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company reported 2,909 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 30,087 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,223 shares. 32,408 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 55,500 shares stake.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.89 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 12,086 shares to 42,283 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 22,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.