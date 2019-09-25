Wealthquest Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Increased by $608,983 as Stock Rose; Kt (KT) Position Has Upped by Lmr Partners Llp

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 151,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $123.05. About 3.90M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 115.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 999,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, up from 863,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 218,735 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Massachusetts Financial Service Ma owns 395,179 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Invesco has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 52,582 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 1.58% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 13.15 million shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,482 shares. Cap Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,864 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 94,078 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.68% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 4.25M shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co holds 34,261 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 93,812 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 268,576 shares. Caxton Associates Lp owns 13,957 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 212,150 shares to 431,679 shares, valued at $22.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB) by 833,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

More recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KT Corporation: 5G Represents Both An Opportunity And A Risk – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Laos – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KT Expands VR Business Abroad with Malaysia Theme Park – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Management Ltd Llc reported 1,065 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 2,702 shares. Moreover, Boston And Mngmt Inc has 1.92% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviva Public Limited owns 929,766 shares. Valley Advisers has 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 5.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chase Counsel Corporation invested in 0.18% or 3,296 shares. Moreover, Freestone Capital Liability Co has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,640 shares. 1.67 million were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc. Weiss Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 1,872 shares in its portfolio. First American Fincl Bank has 0.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 113,032 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 8.34 million shares. Lynch In, Indiana-based fund reported 102,717 shares. Wilkins Counsel has invested 4.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 7,368 shares to 52,013 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 17,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,423 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.