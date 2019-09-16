Wealthquest Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Trimmed by $5.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Callahan Advisors Stake In Applied Materials (AMAT) Was Has Upped

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 8,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 69,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 61,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.81 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18 million, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 90,459 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sch Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 6,404 shares to 13,979 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,814 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.72 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 15,950 shares to 78,512 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 22,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).