Wealthquest Has Lowered Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $5.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holder Grs Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $5.19 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 71,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 68,138 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 139,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 420,608 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18 million, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 180,794 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.49 million for 13.89 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $92.90 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

