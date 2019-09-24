Wealthquest Has Decreased Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake as Share Value Rose; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $11.09 Million

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18 million, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 157,375 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 94,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.39M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.66. About 2.08M shares traded or 27.74% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Soared 42.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Exact Sciences Is Sinking and Genomic Health Is Rising – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 158,992 shares. Axiom Invsts Ltd Company De accumulated 0.66% or 205,496 shares. Pnc Finance Service Group Inc holds 2,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bainco Int owns 3,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Co reported 60 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 1,419 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 7.18 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 50,718 shares. 66,584 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Partner Fund Mngmt LP invested 0.94% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hitchwood Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 190,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Nine Masts stated it has 925 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 345,415 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 5,000 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 458 shares to 105,079 shares, valued at $198.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc. by 35,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.70 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25 million and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 15,950 shares to 78,512 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).