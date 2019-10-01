Wealthquest Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed By $3.18 Million Its Air Lease (AL) Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 23.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $10.34 million value, down from 327,500 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 429,996 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST

Wealthquest Corp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 25.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealthquest Corp acquired 3,606 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wealthquest Corp holds 17,579 shares with $3.48 million value, up from 13,973 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday

Wealthquest Corp decreased Ishares Tr (TFLO) stake by 8,733 shares to 46,259 valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) stake by 11,520 shares and now owns 53,464 shares. Spdr Series Trust was reduced too.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 2.04% above currents $223.97 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 28 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Cascend. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Still Yields 8% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Finally Gets iPhone Pricing Right in a Crucial Market – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Incorporated reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 264,190 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 506,103 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3.58M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 1.59% or 531,823 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Llc stated it has 22,095 shares. Loews owns 1,600 shares. Texas Yale Cap owns 52,913 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 3.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.43% or 892,197 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Incorporated holds 0.1% or 7,580 shares. 90,012 were accumulated by Cap Llc. Architects reported 48,049 shares stake. Wms Lc holds 4.48% or 92,033 shares. Wheatland Advsr stated it has 1,845 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to Neos – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft to Air Astana – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KBRA Assigns A- Rating to Air Lease Medium-Term Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.75 million for 7.74 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 129,613 shares. Seabridge Investment Lc holds 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 1,500 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 99,432 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And invested in 0.32% or 372,223 shares. Boston Partners reported 0.33% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citigroup Incorporated reported 43,498 shares. Calamos Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 738,808 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 436,204 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 471,539 shares. Pnc Fin Gp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,917 shares. Capital Mgmt Corp Va holds 1.77% or 154,780 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corporation invested in 23,506 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 30,149 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 19,888 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0.01% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio.