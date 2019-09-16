Wealthquest Decreased Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 226,490 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 5,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 166,723 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.75 million, up from 161,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.69. About 7.68 million shares traded or 41.27% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 120,662 shares to 179,787 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,912 shares, and cut its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Comml Bank And Trust reported 8,041 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 2.26M shares. 39,519 are owned by Shufro Rose Com Ltd Liability Corp. 58,013 were accumulated by First Citizens Retail Bank And Trust Com. Haverford Tru Com owns 309,616 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Cypress Management Limited Liability Com holds 28,712 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability accumulated 148,959 shares. The New York-based Perella Weinberg Partners Capital LP has invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2.89 million were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And stated it has 1.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.86% or 209,208 shares. 1.19M are held by Proshare Ltd Liability Company. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 30,864 shares. Finance Mngmt Professionals Inc accumulated 2,058 shares. Prelude Mngmt reported 5,062 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,855 were reported by Dupont Capital Management. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 63,119 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Parametric Port Lc reported 197,093 shares stake. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 150 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,177 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Virtu Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 5,667 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Proshare Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 61,340 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,428 shares. Moreover, Amer Fincl Grp Inc 401(K) Retirement & Savings Plan has 100% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 2.67M shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.81 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.