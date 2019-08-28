Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 6.77%. Comparatively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 19.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.