Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 6.77%. Comparatively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 19.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
