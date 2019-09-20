Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

As Conglomerates companies, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.