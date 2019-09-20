Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

As Conglomerates companies, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%