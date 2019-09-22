Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.68 N/A 0.57 14.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 27.3%. Competitively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 2.7% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.