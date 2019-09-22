Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.68
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 27.3%. Competitively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 2.7% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
