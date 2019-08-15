Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.50 N/A 0.08 135.87

Demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.