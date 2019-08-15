Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.50
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
Demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.
