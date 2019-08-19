Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

This is a contrast between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
