Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

This is a contrast between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.