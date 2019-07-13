Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.5% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.