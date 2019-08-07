Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and GigCapital2 Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than GigCapital2 Inc

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors GigCapital2 Inc beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.