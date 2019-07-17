Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Boxwood Merger Corp. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Boxwood Merger Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 70.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.