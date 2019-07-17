Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 64.05% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.79%
|1.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.9%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
