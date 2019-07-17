Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 64.05% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.