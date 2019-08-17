Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Trinity Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Trinity Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 71.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.