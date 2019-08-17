Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Trinity Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Trinity Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 71.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.