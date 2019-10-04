Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|3.10M
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|29,665,071.77%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 63.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
