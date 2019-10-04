Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

Posted by on October 4, 2019 at 4:59 am

As Conglomerates businesses, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 3.10M -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 29,665,071.77% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 63.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.