Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the peers is -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s competitors have 3.77 and 3.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Dividends

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s competitors beat Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.