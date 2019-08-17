Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Comparison side by side

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 21% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.