Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Comparison side by side

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 21% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
