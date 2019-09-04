Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 5.45% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
