Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 5.45% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.