Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) Comparison side by side

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 79.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.