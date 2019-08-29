Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 12.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.