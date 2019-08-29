Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 12.42%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.