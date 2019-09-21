Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
